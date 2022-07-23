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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 108a
Chapter 14, Problem 108a

Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism:
Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g)
(a) What is the overall equation for this process?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in each step of the mechanism. In the first step, Cl(g) reacts with O3(g) to form ClO(g) and O2(g). In the second step, ClO(g) reacts with O(g) to regenerate Cl(g) and produce O2(g).
Write down the two given reactions: Step 1: Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g) and Step 2: ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g).
Add the two reactions together to find the overall equation. When adding, cancel out any species that appear on both sides of the equation. In this case, ClO(g) and Cl(g) appear on both sides.
After canceling, combine the remaining species to form the overall equation. The reactants are O3(g) and O(g), and the products are O2(g).
Write the overall equation for the process: O3(g) + O(g) → 2O2(g). This represents the net change in the chemical species involved in the mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of bonds. In this case, the reactions show how chlorine (Cl) interacts with ozone (O3) to form chlorine monoxide (ClO) and oxygen (O2). Understanding the stoichiometry and conservation of mass is essential for determining the overall reaction.
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Intermediate Species

In multi-step reactions, intermediate species are formed in one step and consumed in another. Here, ClO is an intermediate that facilitates the regeneration of Cl while also contributing to the destruction of ozone. Recognizing the role of intermediates is crucial for analyzing reaction mechanisms and calculating overall equations.
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Overall Reaction Equation

The overall reaction equation summarizes the net change from reactants to products across all steps. To derive it, one must add the individual reactions while canceling out any species that appear on both sides. This process highlights the conservation of atoms and helps in understanding the complete chemical process involved in ozone depletion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ozone in the upper atmosphere can be destroyed by the following two-step mechanism:

Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)

ClO(g) + O(g) → Cl(g) + O2(g) 

(b) What is the catalyst in the reaction?

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Textbook Question

The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism.

Step 1: O3(g) ⇌ O2(g) + O(g) (fast)

Step 2: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2 (slow)

(b) Derive the rate law that is consistent with this mechanism. (Hint: The product appears in the rate law.)

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Textbook Question

The following mechanism has been proposed for the reaction of NO with H2 to form N2O and H2O:

NO(g) + NO(g) → N2O2(g)

N2O2(g) + H2(g) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)

(d) The observed rate law is rate = k[NO]2[H2]. If the proposed mechanism is correct, what can we conclude about the relative speeds of the first and second reactions?

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Textbook Question

The following mechanism has been proposed for the reaction of NO with H2 to form N2O and H2O:

NO(g) + NO(g) → N2O2(g)

N2O2(g) + H2(g) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)

(a) Show that the elementary reactions of the proposed mechanism add to provide a balanced equation for the reaction.

Textbook Question

The gas-phase decomposition of ozone is thought to occur by the following two-step mechanism.

Step 1: O3(g) ⇌ O2(g) + O(g) (fast)

Step 2: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2 (slow)

(a) Write the balanced equation for the overall reaction.