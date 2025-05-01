Textbook Question
(a) What factors determine whether a collision between two molecules will lead to a chemical reaction?
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(a) What factors determine whether a collision between two molecules will lead to a chemical reaction?
Consider the data presented in Exercise 14.19. (a) By using appropriate graphs, determine whether the reaction is first order or second order.
Consider the data presented in Exercise 14.19. (c) What is the half-life for the reaction?
Calculate the fraction of atoms in a sample of argon gas at 400 K that has an energy of 10.0 kJ or greater.