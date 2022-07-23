The reaction 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2 (g) is second order in NO and first order in O2. When [NO] = 0.040 M, and [O2] = 0.035 M, the observed rate of disappearance of NO is 9.3⨉10-5 M/s. (d) What would happen to the rate if the concentration of NO were increased by a factor of 1.8?
The reaction 2 NO2 → 2 NO + O2 has the rate constant k = 0.63 M-1s-1. (a) Based on the units for k, is the reaction first or second order in NO2?
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Key Concepts
Order of Reaction
Rate Constant (k)
Units of Rate Constants
Consider two reactions. Reaction (1) has a constant halflife, whereas reaction (2) has a half-life that gets longer as the reaction proceeds. What can you conclude about the rate laws of these reactions from these observations?
The reaction 2 NO2 → 2 NO + O2 has the rate constant k = 0.63 M-1s-1.
(b) If the initial concentration of NO2 is 0.100 M, how would you determine how long it would take for the concentration to decrease to 0.025 M?
Consider the following reaction between mercury(II) chloride and oxalate ion:
2 HgCl2(aq) + C2O42-(aq) → 2 Cl-(aq) + 2 CO2(g) + Hg2Cl2(s)
The initial rate of this reaction was determined for several concentrations of HgCl2 and C2O42-, and the following rate data were obtained for the rate of disappearance of C2O42-:
Experiment [HgCl2] (M) [C2O42-] (M) Rate (M/s)
1 0.164 0.15 3.2 × 10-5
2 0.164 0.45 2.9 × 10-4
3 0.082 0.45 1.4 × 10-4
4 0.246 0.15 4.8 × 10-5
(b) What is the value of the rate constant with proper units?
(c) What is the reaction rate when the initial concentration of HgCl2 is 0.100 M and that of C2O42- is 0.25 M if the temperature is the same as that used to obtain the data shown?