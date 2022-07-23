Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 15, Problem 69a
(a) Is the dissociation of fluorine molecules into atomic fluorine, F2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 F(𝑔), an exothermic or endothermic process?
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Identify the type of reaction: The dissociation of fluorine molecules into atomic fluorine is a bond-breaking process.
Recall the general rule that breaking chemical bonds requires energy, while forming chemical bonds releases energy.
Determine the nature of the energy change: Since the reaction involves breaking the F-F bond in F2(g) to form atomic fluorine, energy is absorbed from the surroundings.
Conclude the type of thermodynamic process: If a reaction absorbs energy, it is considered endothermic.
State the answer: The dissociation of fluorine molecules into atomic fluorine is an endothermic process.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation Reactions
Dissociation reactions involve the breaking of bonds in a compound to form individual atoms or smaller molecules. In the case of fluorine, the reaction F₂(g) ⇌ 2 F(g) represents the dissociation of diatomic fluorine into two monatomic fluorine atoms. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the energy changes associated with the reaction.
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Percent Dissociation Example
Exothermic vs. Endothermic Processes
Exothermic processes release energy, usually in the form of heat, while endothermic processes absorb energy from the surroundings. The classification of a reaction as exothermic or endothermic can be determined by the energy changes that occur during bond breaking and formation. This distinction is essential for analyzing the thermodynamics of the dissociation of fluorine.
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Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions Example 2
Bond Energy
Bond energy is the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms. In the context of the dissociation of F₂, the bond energy of the F-F bond must be considered to evaluate whether the process is exothermic or endothermic. If the energy required to break the bond is greater than the energy released when forming new bonds, the process is endothermic, and vice versa.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (a) Use thermochemical data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH° for this reaction.
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Textbook Question
(c) If the temperature is raised by 100 K, does the forward rate constant kf increase by a larger or smaller amount than the reverse rate constant kr?
Textbook Question
Ozone, O3, decomposes to molecular oxygen in the stratosphere according to the reaction 2 O3(𝑔) ⟶ 3 O2(𝑔). Would increasing the pressure by decreasing the size of the reaction vessel favor the formation of ozone or of oxygen?
Textbook Question
(b) If the temperature is raised by 100 K, does the equilibrium constant for this reaction increase or decrease?
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