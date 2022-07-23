Chapter 15, Problem 66b

Methanol (CH 3 OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H 2 : CO(𝑔) + 2 H 2 (𝑔) ⇌ CH 3 OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?

