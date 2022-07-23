The following diagrams represent a hypothetical reaction A ¡ B, with A represented by red spheres and B represented by blue spheres. The sequence from left to right represents the system as time passes. Does the system reach equilibrium? If so, in which diagram(s) is the system in equilibrium? [Sections 15.1 and 15.2]
Ethene (C2H4) reacts with halogens (X2) by the following reaction:
C2H4(𝑔) + X2(𝑔) ⇌ C2H4X2(𝑔)
The following figures represent the concentrations at equilibrium at the same temperature when X2 is Cl2 (green), Br2 (brown), and I2 (purple). List the equilibria from smallest to largest equilibrium constant. [Section 15.3]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Le Chatelier's Principle
Halogen Reactivity
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠) ⇌ 2PbO(𝑠) + O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true? a. There will be less PbO2 remaining in vessel A than in vessel B.
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠)⇌2PbO(𝑠)+O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true? c. The partial pressure of O2(𝑔) will be the same in vessels A and B. [Section 15.4]
The following diagram represents a reaction shown going to completion. Each molecule in the diagram represents 0.1 mol, and the volume of the box is 1.0 L. (d) Assuming that all of the molecules are in the gas phase, calculate n, the change in the number of gas molecules that accompanies the reaction. [Section 15.2]
When lead(IV) oxide is heated above 300°C, it decomposes according to the reaction, 2 PbO2(𝑠)⇌2PbO(𝑠)+O2(𝑔). Consider the two sealed vessels of PbO2 shown here. If both vessels are heated to 400°C and allowed to come to equilibrium, which of the following statements is or are true?
b. The solid left at the bottom of each vessel will be a mixture of PbO2(𝑠) and PbO(𝑠).