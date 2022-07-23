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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 14a
Chapter 15, Problem 14a

The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g), at 800 K is Kc = 3.1 × 10–5. (a) Which species predominates at equilibrium I2 or I?

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1
Understand the equilibrium expression for the reaction: I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g). The equilibrium constant, Kc, is given for this reaction.
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant Kc: Kc=[I]2[I2]. This expression relates the concentrations of the products and reactants at equilibrium.
Consider the value of Kc = 3.1 × 10–5. A small Kc value indicates that the equilibrium position favors the reactants over the products.
Analyze the equilibrium position: Since Kc is much less than 1, the concentration of I2(g) is greater than the concentration of I(g) at equilibrium.
Conclude which species predominates: Given the small value of Kc, I2(g) predominates at equilibrium over I(g).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kc)

The equilibrium constant, Kc, quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the dissociation of I2, Kc = [I]^2 / [I2]. A small Kc value, like 3.1 × 10^–5, indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of reactants (I2) is much greater than that of the products (I), suggesting that the reaction favors the formation of reactants.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the dissociation of I2, if the concentration of I is increased or the temperature is altered, the equilibrium will shift to either the right (producing more I) or the left (producing more I2) to minimize the disturbance.
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Predominance of Species at Equilibrium

To determine which species predominates at equilibrium, one must compare the concentrations of the reactants and products using the equilibrium constant. A Kc value significantly less than 1 indicates that the reactants are favored, meaning that at equilibrium, the concentration of I2 will be much higher than that of I, confirming that I2 predominates in this reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The diagram shown here represents the equilibrium state for the reaction A2(𝑔) + 2B(𝑔) ⇌ 2AB(𝑔). (a) Assuming the volume is 2 L, calculate the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑐 for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

The reaction A2 + B2 ⇌ 2 AB has an equilibrium constant Kc = 1.5. The following diagrams represent reaction mixtures containing A2 molecules (red), B2 molecules (blue), and AB molecules. (a) Which reaction mixture is at equilibrium?

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Textbook Question

The equilibrium constant for the dissociation of molecular iodine, I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g), at 800 K is Kc = 3.1×10−5. (b) Assuming both forward and reverse reactions are elementary reactions, which reaction has the larger rate constant, the forward or the reverse reaction?

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Textbook Question

Write the expressions for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.

(a) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g)

(c) 2 C2H4(g) + 2 H2O(g) ⇌ 2 C2H6(g) + O2(g)

(d) C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g)

(e) 4 HCl(aq) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 H2O(l) + 2 Cl2(g)

(f) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g)

(g) 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) ⇌ 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(l)

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Textbook Question

Write the expression for Kc for the following reactions. In each case indicate whether the reaction is homogeneous or heterogeneous.

(a) 3 NO(g) ⇌ N2O(g) + NO2(g)

(b) CH4(g) + 2 H2S(g) ⇌ CS2(g) + 4 H2(g)

(c) Ni(CO)4(g) ⇌ Ni(s) + 4 CO(g)

(d) HF(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + F-(aq)  

(e) 2Ag(s) + Zn2+(aq) ⇌ 2 Ag+(aq) + Zn(s)

(f) H2O(l) ⇌ H+(aq) + OH-(aq)

(g) 2 H2O(l) ⇌ 2 H+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq)

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the gas-phase reactions A → B and B → A are both elementary reactions with rate constants of 4.7×10−3 s−1 and 5.8×10−1 s−1, respectively. (a) What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the equilibrium A(g) ⇌ B(g)? (b) Which is greater at equilibrium, the partial pressure of A or the partial pressure of B?

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