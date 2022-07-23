Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of the dissociation of I2, if the concentration of I is increased or the temperature is altered, the equilibrium will shift to either the right (producing more I) or the left (producing more I2) to minimize the disturbance.