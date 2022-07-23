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Ch.16 - Acid-Base Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.16 - Acid-Base EquilibriaProblem 30
Chapter 16, Problem 30

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:
(a) NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq) ⇌
(b) CH3COO-(aq) + H3O+(aq) ⇌
(c) HCO3-(aq) + F-(aq) ⇌

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the acid and base on the reactant side. In this case, \( \text{HCO}_3^- \) can act as an acid, and \( \text{F}^- \) can act as a base.
Determine the conjugate base of the acid and the conjugate acid of the base. \( \text{HCO}_3^- \) will donate a proton to become \( \text{CO}_3^{2-} \), and \( \text{F}^- \) will accept a proton to become \( \text{HF} \).
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: \( \text{HCO}_3^- + \text{F}^- \rightleftharpoons \text{CO}_3^{2-} + \text{HF} \).
Consider the relative strengths of the acids and bases involved. \( \text{HF} \) is a weak acid, and \( \text{HCO}_3^- \) is a weaker acid compared to \( \text{HF} \).
Predict the direction of the equilibrium. Since \( \text{HF} \) is a stronger acid than \( \text{HCO}_3^- \), the equilibrium will lie to the left, favoring the formation of reactants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, an acid donates a proton while a base accepts it. Understanding the roles of acids and bases is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and determining the direction of equilibrium.
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Acid-Base Reaction

Equilibrium Position

The position of equilibrium in a chemical reaction indicates the relative concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium. If the equilibrium lies to the right, products are favored, while a leftward shift indicates that reactants are favored. Factors such as concentration, temperature, and the nature of the reactants influence this position.
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Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of an acid and its corresponding base that differ by a single proton. In the given reaction, HCO3- acts as a weak acid and F- as a base. Recognizing these pairs helps in predicting the products and understanding the strength of the acids and bases involved, which is essential for determining the direction of equilibrium.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions, and predict whether the equilibrium lies to the left or to the right of the reaction arrow:

(a) O2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌

(b) CH3COOH(aq) + HS-(aq) ⇌

(c) NO2-(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the stronger Brønsted–Lowry acid, HBrO or HBr?

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Write the expression for the ion product constant for water, Kw.

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following as being a strong base, a weak base, or a species with negligible basicity. In each case write the formula of its conjugate acid, and indicate whether the conjugate acid is a strong acid, a weak acid, or a species with negligible acidity: (d) Cl-

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Textbook Question

Write a chemical equation that illustrates the autoionization of water.

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Textbook Question

Calculate 3OH-4 for each of the following solutions, and indicate whether the solution is acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) 3H+4 = 0.0505 M

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