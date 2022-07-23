Textbook Question
An unknown salt is either KBr, NH4Cl, KCN, or K2CO3. If a 0.100 M solution of the salt is neutral, what is the identity of the salt?
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An unknown salt is either KBr, NH4Cl, KCN, or K2CO3. If a 0.100 M solution of the salt is neutral, what is the identity of the salt?
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (a) AlCl3
An unknown salt is either NaF, NaCl, or NaOCl. When 0.050 mol of the salt is dissolved in water to form 0.500 L of solution, the pH of the solution is 8.08. What is the identity of the salt?
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following substances are acidic, basic, or neutral: (b) NaBr
Predict whether aqueous solutions of the following compounds are acidic, basic, or neutral: (c) Na2CO3