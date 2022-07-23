Calculate the pH of a solution made by adding 2.50 g of lithium oxide 1Li2O2 to enough water to make 1.500 L of solution.
Which, if any, of the following statements are true? (a) The stronger the base, the smaller the pKb. (b) The stronger the base, the larger the pKb. (c) The stronger the base, the smaller the Kb. (d) The stronger the base, the larger the Kb. (e) The stronger the base, the smaller the pKa of its conjugate acid. (f) The stronger the base, the larger the pKa of its conjugate acid.
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Key Concepts
Base Strength and pKb
Base Strength and Kb
Conjugate Acids and pKa
Indicate whether each of the following statements is correct or incorrect. (c) Conjugate acids of weak bases produce more acidic solutions than conjugate acids of strong bases.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. For each statement that is false, correct the statement to make it true. (a) Acid strength in a series of H¬A molecules increases with increasing size of A. (b) For acids of the same general structure but differing electronegativities of the central atoms, acid strength decreases with increasing electronegativity of the central atom. (c) The strongest acid known is HF because fluorine is the most electronegative element.
Predict how each molecule or ion would act, in the Brønsted-Lowry sense, in aqueous solution by writing 'acid,' 'base,' 'both,' or 'neither' on the line provided. (b) Prozac
A solution is made by adding 0.300 g Ca1OH221s2, 50.0 mL of 1.40 M HNO3, and enough water to make a final volume of 75.0 mL. Assuming that all of the solid dissolves, what is the pH of the final solution?