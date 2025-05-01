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Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 75
Chapter 17, Problem 75

A solution contains three anions with the following concentrations: 0.20 M CrO4^2-, 0.10 M CO3^2-, and 0.010 M Cl-. If a dilute AgNO3 solution is slowly added to the solution, what is the first compound to precipitate: Ag2CrO4 (Ksp = 1.2 * 10^-12), Ag2CO3 (Ksp = 8.1 * 10^-12), or AgCl (Ksp = 1.8 * 10^-10)?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the relevant chemical reactions for the precipitation of each compound: Ag2CrO4, Ag2CO3, and AgCl. Write the balanced equations for each reaction.
Step 2: Use the solubility product constant (Ksp) expressions for each compound to determine the concentration of Ag+ required to initiate precipitation. For example, for Ag2CrO4, the Ksp expression is Ksp = [Ag+]^2[CrO4^2-].
Step 3: Calculate the minimum concentration of Ag+ needed to start precipitation for each compound using the given Ksp values and the initial concentrations of the anions. Rearrange the Ksp expression to solve for [Ag+].
Step 4: Compare the calculated [Ag+] values for each compound. The compound with the lowest [Ag+] required for precipitation will be the first to precipitate.
Step 5: Conclude which compound precipitates first based on the comparison of the [Ag+] values calculated in the previous step.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of ionic compounds. It quantifies the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water, expressed as the product of the molar concentrations of its ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. A lower Ksp value indicates a less soluble compound, which is crucial for predicting which compound will precipitate first when ions are added to a solution.
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Solubility Product Constant

Precipitation Reaction

A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble compound, or precipitate. This process is driven by the formation of a solid that is less soluble than the ions in solution. In the context of the question, as AgNO3 is added, silver ions (Ag+) will react with the anions present to form precipitates, and the order of precipitation depends on the Ksp values of the resulting compounds.
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Selective Precipitation

Ion Product (Q)

The ion product (Q) is a measure of the current concentration of ions in solution compared to the Ksp of a compound. It is calculated similarly to Ksp but uses the actual concentrations of the ions present at any given moment. When Q exceeds Ksp for a particular compound, precipitation occurs. In this scenario, calculating Q for each potential precipitate as AgNO3 is added will help determine which compound precipitates first.
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Production of Hydrogen Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A solution of Na2SO4 is added dropwise to a solution that is 0.010 M in Ba2+(aq) and 0.010 M in Sr2+(aq). (c) What is the concentration of SO42-(aq) when the second cation begins to precipitate?

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Textbook Question

In the course of various qualitative analysis procedures, the following mixtures are encountered: (c) Mg2+ and K+ (d) Ag+ and Mn2+. Suggest how each mixture might be separated.

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Textbook Question

A solution of Na2SO4 is added dropwise to a solution that is 0.010 M in Ba2+(aq) and 0.010 M in Sr2+(aq). (a) What concentration of SO42- is necessary to begin precipitation? (Neglect volume changes. BaSO4: Ksp = 1.1⨉10-10; SrSO4: Ksp = 3.2⨉10-7.)

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Textbook Question

A solution containing several metal ions is treated with dilute HCl; no precipitate forms. The pH is adjusted to about 1, and H2S is bubbled through. Again, no precipitate forms. The pH of the solution is then adjusted to about 8. Again, H2S is bubbled through. This time a precipitate forms. The filtrate from this solution is treated with (NH4)2HPO4. No precipitate forms. Which of these metal cations are either possibly present or definitely absent: Al3+, Na+, Ag+, Mg2+?

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