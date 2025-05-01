(a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35°C i s 1.24 × 10–3 mol/L, what is Ksp at this temperature?
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 52b
(b) Write the expression for the solubility-product constant for each of the following ionic compounds: MnCO3, Hg(OH)2, and Cu3(PO4)3.
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1. The solubility product constant, Ksp, is the product of the concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of its coefficient in the balanced chemical equation. It is used to describe the equilibrium between a solid and its ions in a solution.
2. For MnCO3, the dissolution equation is: MnCO3(s) ⇌ Mn2+(aq) + CO3 2-(aq). So, the expression for the solubility product constant is: Ksp = [Mn2+][CO3 2-].
3. For Hg(OH)2, the dissolution equation is: Hg(OH)2(s) ⇌ Hg2+(aq) + 2OH-(aq). So, the expression for the solubility product constant is: Ksp = [Hg2+][OH-]^2, because the coefficient of OH- is 2.
4. For Cu3(PO4)2, the dissolution equation is: Cu3(PO4)2(s) ⇌ 3Cu2+(aq) + 2PO4 3-(aq). So, the expression for the solubility product constant is: Ksp = [Cu2+]^3[PO4 3-]^2, because the coefficients of Cu2+ and PO4 3- are 3 and 2, respectively.
5. Remember, the solubility product constant, Ksp, does not include the concentration of the solid, as the activity of a pure solid is considered to be 1 in the equilibrium expression.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It is defined as the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced dissolution equation. Ksp provides insight into the extent to which a compound can dissolve in water, with higher values indicating greater solubility.
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Dissociation of Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds dissociate into their constituent ions when they dissolve in water. For example, when MnCO3 dissolves, it separates into Mn²⁺ and CO3²⁻ ions. Understanding the dissociation process is crucial for writing the Ksp expression, as it determines the ions involved and their respective stoichiometric coefficients in the equilibrium expression.
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Writing Ksp Expressions
To write the Ksp expression for an ionic compound, one must first identify the ions produced upon dissolution and their stoichiometric ratios. The Ksp expression is formulated by multiplying the concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients from the balanced equation. This process is essential for calculating the solubility of the compound and understanding its behavior in solution.
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Related Practice
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(a) True or false: 'solubility' and 'solubility-product constant' are the same number for a given compound.
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The solubility of two slightly soluble salts of M2 + , MA and MZ2, is the same, 4 * 10-4 mol/L. (c) If you added an equal volume of a solution saturated in MA to one saturated in MZ2, what would be the equilibrium concentration of the cation, M2+?
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