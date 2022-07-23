Textbook Question
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
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A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
(b) Write the expression for the solubility-product constant for each of the following ionic compounds: MnCO3, Hg(OH)2, and Cu3(PO4)3.
(a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35°C i s 1.24 × 10–3 mol/L, what is Ksp at this temperature?
(b) It is found that 1.1 × 10-2 g SrF2 dissolves per 100 mL of aqueous solution at 25°C. Calculate the solubility product for SrF2.