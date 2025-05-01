A concentration of 10–100 parts per billion (by mass) of Ag+ is an effective disinfectant in swimming pools. However, if the concentration exceeds this range, the Ag+ can cause adverse health effects. One way to maintain an appropriate concentration of Ag+ is to add a slightly soluble salt to the pool. Using Ksp values from Appendix D, calculate the equilibrium concentration of Ag+ in parts per billion that would exist in equilibrium with (b) AgBr (c) AgI.
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 17, Problem 117c
Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which in turn decomposes to water and carbon dioxide gas. In a cake batter, the CO2(g) forms bubbles and causes the cake to rise. (c) If 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is indeed completely neutralized by the lactic acid in sour milk, calculate the volume of carbon dioxide gas that would be produced at 1 atm pressure, in an oven set to 350 F.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius using the formula: \( T(\degree C) = \frac{5}{9} (T(\degree F) - 32) \).
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature.
Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to find the volume of CO2 gas, where \( P \) is the pressure (1 atm), \( V \) is the volume, \( n \) is the number of moles of CO2, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Calculate the number of moles of NaHCO3 in 1/2 teaspoon using its molar mass and the density of baking soda if needed.
Assume a 1:1 mole ratio between NaHCO3 and CO2 in the reaction, and use the moles of NaHCO3 to find the moles of CO2 produced. Substitute \( n \) in the ideal gas law equation to solve for \( V \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Base Reactions
Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, baking soda (a base) reacts with lactic acid (an acid) to produce carbonic acid, which subsequently decomposes into water and carbon dioxide. Understanding this reaction is crucial for calculating the amount of gas produced.
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Acid-Base Reaction
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the behavior of gases under various conditions of temperature and pressure. The Ideal Gas Law (PV=nRT) is particularly relevant here, as it allows us to calculate the volume of carbon dioxide produced from the reaction, given the pressure and temperature conditions in the oven.
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Combined Gas Law
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. It is essential for determining the amount of carbon dioxide generated from the neutralization of baking soda by lactic acid, as it provides the mole ratios needed to relate the quantities of reactants to the volume of gas produced.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In nonaqueous solvents, it is possible to react HF to create H2F+. Which of these statements follows from this observation? (a) HF can act like a strong acid in nonaqueous solvents, (b) HF can act like a base in nonaqueous solvents, (c) HF is thermodynamically unstable, (d) There is an acid in the nonaqueous medium that is a stronger acid than HF.
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