The potassium-ion concentration in blood plasma is about 5.0⨉10-3 M, whereas the concentration in muscle-cell fluid is much greater (0.15 M ). The plasma and intracellular fluid are separated by the cell membrane, which we assume is permeable only to K+. (a) What is ΔG for the transfer of 1 mol of K+ from blood plasma to the cellular fluid at body temperature 37 °C? (b) What is the minimum amount of work that must be used to transfer this K+?
(c) In each case, indicate whether K should increase or decrease with increasing temperature. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Le Chatelier's Principle
Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions
Equilibrium Constant (K)
Using the data in Appendix C and given the pressures listed, calculate Kp and ΔG for each of the following reactions:
(a) N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g) PN2 = 2.6 atm, PH2 = 5.9 atm, PNH3 = 1.2 atm
(b) 2 N2H4(g) + 2 NO2(g) → 3 N2(g) + 4 H2O(g) PN2H4 = PNO2 = 5.0 × 10-2 atm, PN2 = 0.5 atm, PH2O = 0.3 atm
(c) N2H4(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2(g) PN2H4 = 0.5 atm, PN2 = 1.5 atm, PH2 = 2.5 atm
At what temperatures is the following reaction, the reduction of magnetite by graphite to elemental iron, spontaneous? Fe3O4(s) + 2 C(s, graphite) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 Fe(s)
(a) For each of the following reactions, predict the sign of ΔH° and ΔS° without doing any calculations. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)
The conversion of natural gas, which is mostly methane, into products that contain two or more carbon atoms, such as ethane (C2H6), is a very important industrial chemical process. In principle, methane can be converted into ethane and hydrogen: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen: 2 CH4(g) + 12 O2(g) → C2H6(g) + H2O(g) (b) Is the difference in ΔG° for the two reactions due primarily to the enthalpy term (ΔH) or the entropy term (-TΔS)?
(b) Based on your general chemical knowledge, predict which of these reactions will have K>1. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)