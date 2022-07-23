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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 96c
Chapter 19, Problem 96c

(c) In each case, indicate whether K should increase or decrease with increasing temperature. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)

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1
Identify the type of reaction for each case: exothermic or endothermic. This can often be inferred from the reaction equation or given data.
Apply Le Chatelier's Principle: For an exothermic reaction, increasing temperature shifts the equilibrium to the left, decreasing K. For an endothermic reaction, increasing temperature shifts the equilibrium to the right, increasing K.
For reaction (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s), determine if the formation of MgO is exothermic or endothermic. Typically, the formation of metal oxides is exothermic.
For reaction (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g), consider the phase change from solid to gas, which usually requires energy input, indicating an endothermic process.
For reactions (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) and (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g), analyze the stoichiometry and phase changes to determine the enthalpy change, and apply Le Chatelier's Principle accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. This principle helps predict how the equilibrium constant (K) will respond to changes in temperature, pressure, or concentration. For example, if a reaction is exothermic, increasing the temperature will shift the equilibrium to favor the reactants, thus decreasing K.
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Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions

Reactions can be classified as endothermic or exothermic based on their heat exchange with the surroundings. Endothermic reactions absorb heat, while exothermic reactions release heat. The temperature dependence of the equilibrium constant K is influenced by the nature of the reaction; for endothermic reactions, increasing temperature increases K, while for exothermic reactions, it decreases K.
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Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It provides insight into the extent of a reaction and how it shifts in response to changes in conditions. Understanding how K varies with temperature is crucial for predicting the direction of a reaction's shift when temperature changes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The potassium-ion concentration in blood plasma is about 5.0⨉10-3 M, whereas the concentration in muscle-cell fluid is much greater (0.15 M ). The plasma and intracellular fluid are separated by the cell membrane, which we assume is permeable only to K+. (a) What is ΔG for the transfer of 1 mol of K+ from blood plasma to the cellular fluid at body temperature 37 °C? (b) What is the minimum amount of work that must be used to transfer this K+?

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Textbook Question

Using the data in Appendix C and given the pressures listed, calculate Kp and ΔG for each of the following reactions:

(a) N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g) PN2 = 2.6 atm, PH2 = 5.9 atm, PNH3 = 1.2 atm

(b) 2 N2H4(g) + 2 NO2(g) → 3 N2(g) + 4 H2O(g) PN2H4 = PNO2 = 5.0 × 10-2 atm, PN2 = 0.5 atm, PH2O = 0.3 atm

(c) N2H4(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2(g) PN2H4 = 0.5 atm, PN2 = 1.5 atm, PH2 = 2.5 atm

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Textbook Question

At what temperatures is the following reaction, the reduction of magnetite by graphite to elemental iron, spontaneous? Fe3O4(s) + 2 C(s, graphite) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 Fe(s)

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Textbook Question

(a) For each of the following reactions, predict the sign of ΔH° and ΔS° without doing any calculations. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)

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Textbook Question

The conversion of natural gas, which is mostly methane, into products that contain two or more carbon atoms, such as ethane (C2H6), is a very important industrial chemical process. In principle, methane can be converted into ethane and hydrogen: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) In practice, this reaction is carried out in the presence of oxygen: 2 CH4(g) + 12 O2(g) → C2H6(g) + H2O(g) (b) Is the difference in ΔG° for the two reactions due primarily to the enthalpy term (ΔH) or the entropy term (-TΔS)?

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Textbook Question

(b) Based on your general chemical knowledge, predict which of these reactions will have K>1. (i) 2 Mg(s) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 MgO(s) (ii) 2 KI(s) ⇌ 2 K(g) + I2(g) (iii) Na2(g) ⇌ 2 Na(g) (iv) 2 V2O5(s) ⇌ 4 V(s) + 5 O2(g)

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