Textbook Question
Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (c) Gaseous CO reacts with gaseous H2 to form liquid methanol, CH3OH.
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Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (c) Gaseous CO reacts with gaseous H2 to form liquid methanol, CH3OH.
Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (d) Calcium phosphate precipitates upon mixing Ca(NO3)2(aq) and (NH4)3PO4(aq).
Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (b) Gaseous Cl2 dissociates in the stratosphere to form gaseous Cl atoms.