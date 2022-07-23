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Ch.19 - Chemical Thermodynamics
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.19 - Chemical ThermodynamicsProblem 46
Chapter 19, Problem 46

Cyclopropane and propylene are isomers that both have the formula C3H6. Based on the molecular structures shown, which of these isomers would you expect to have the higher standard molar entropy at 25 °C?

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Identify the molecular structures of cyclopropane and propylene. Cyclopropane is a cyclic molecule with a triangular shape, while propylene is a linear molecule with a double bond between two of the carbon atoms.
Understand the concept of standard molar entropy, which is a measure of the randomness or disorder in a system. Molecules with more complex or flexible structures generally have higher entropies.
Consider the degrees of freedom for each molecule. Degrees of freedom include translations, rotations, and vibrations. More degrees of freedom generally lead to higher entropy.
Analyze the structural flexibility of the molecules. Cyclopropane, being a rigid, cyclic structure, has less flexibility compared to propylene, which has a linear structure and can rotate more freely around single bonds.
Conclude which molecule might have a higher standard molar entropy based on structural flexibility and degrees of freedom. Propylene, with its greater flexibility and rotational freedom, is likely to have a higher standard molar entropy at 25 °C compared to cyclopropane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations of atoms. In this case, cyclopropane and propylene are isomers of C3H6, with cyclopropane being a cyclic compound and propylene being an alkene. Understanding isomerism is crucial for predicting physical and chemical properties, including entropy.
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Standard Molar Entropy

Standard molar entropy is a measure of the amount of disorder or randomness in a system at standard conditions (25 °C and 1 atm). It is influenced by factors such as molecular complexity, phase of matter, and the number of available microstates. Generally, more complex molecules with greater degrees of freedom have higher entropies, which is essential for comparing the entropies of cyclopropane and propylene.

Molecular Structure and Entropy

The molecular structure of a compound significantly affects its entropy. For instance, cyclic structures like cyclopropane are generally more constrained than linear or branched structures like propylene, which can rotate and vibrate more freely. This increased freedom of movement in propylene typically results in a higher standard molar entropy compared to cyclopropane, making it a key factor in determining which isomer has the higher entropy.
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