(a) What sign for Δ𝑆 do you expect when the pressure on 0.600 mol of an ideal gas at 350 K is increased isothermally from an initial pressure of 0.750 atm?

(b) If the final pressure on the gas is 1.20 atm, calculate the entropy change for the process.

(c) Which of the following statements about this process are true? (i) The entropy change you calculated will be the same for at any other constant temperature. (ii) The value of Δ𝑆 you calculated is valid only if the compression is done irreversibly. (iii) If the number of moles of gas being compressed were decreased by a factor of three, the entropy change would increase by a factor of three.