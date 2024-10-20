Chapter 2, Problem 17

Which set of statements is true about Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?

i. This is the main experiment that showed that atoms have a dense nucleus.

ii. The data from the experiment showed that alpha particles scattered equally at all angles from the gold foil.

iii. Electrons were emitted from the gold atoms in straight lines.





a. i only

b. ii only

c. iii only

d. i and ii

e. i and iii