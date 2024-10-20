Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 17

Chapter 2, Problem 17

Which set of statements is true about Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?

i. This is the main experiment that showed that atoms have a dense nucleus.

ii. The data from the experiment showed that alpha particles scattered equally at all angles from the gold foil.

iii. Electrons were emitted from the gold atoms in straight lines.


a. i only

b. ii only

c. iii only

d. i and ii

e. i and iii

