Chapter 2, Problem 3a

Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?

hey everyone in this example we need to classify the below elements as metal or non metal. So for our first given element we have the atoms sodium, we would recall that sodium is located in group one A. Of our periodic tables. And due to the fact that it's located in Group one A. We would say that therefore because we know where the distinction of metals are. On our periodic tables, we would say therefore sodium is a metal. Moving to the next atom were given bromine as our second atom, we would find bromine In Group seven a. of our periodic tables, which therefore would distinguish grooming as a nonmetal based on its position on the periodic table. Moving forward, we have the atom nitrogen. We would recall that nitrogen is located on the periodic table in group five A. Which is also pretty far right to our periodic table and is in the area of non metals. So nitrogen is also a non metal, just like bromine. And next we have calcium we recall that calcium is located in group two A. Of our periodic tables which we should recall is our alkaline earth middle group and so therefore calcium is a metal. Indeed. So we would go ahead and complete this example by these following labels. For each given atom in parts A. Through D. As our final choices. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
