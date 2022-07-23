Chapter 2, Problem 3a
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
A charged particle moves between two electrically charged plates, as shown here.
(a) What is the sign of the electrical charge on the particle?
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance of each element.
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
a. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound?
b. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents a molecular compound?
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.