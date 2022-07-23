Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 2a
Chapter 2, Problem 2a

The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance of each element.

Diagram showing 20 atoms of nevadium: red spheres for 293Nv and blue for 295Nv.

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to consider the diagram shown below representing Adams of an imaginary element X. A. So the white spheres represent 3 15 X. A. And the green spheres represent 3 19 X. A. Were then asked to calculate the percent abundance of each isotope, assuming that the diagram represents the actual distribution. So in order to solve for each one we'll start with 3 15 X. A. We have to take the number or the number of atoms of our 15 X. A. And we must divide this by the number of atoms by the total number of items. So total number of atoms. So the number of atoms or white spheres of 3 15 X. A. Is going to be 19. And the total atoms in this diagram would be 19 plus six. So we have the 3 15 X. A. And the 3 19 X. A. Atoms in there and then we go ahead and do this. We must multiply this by 100% to get the actual percentage. When we do this we get 76% For 19 X. A. We do the same process. So we take the number of atoms of 3 19 X. A. And we divide that by the number of atoms total the number of atoms for X. A. Or the green spheres is going to be six. That's going to be divided by 19 plus six. Or the total number of atoms. We're also gonna multiply this by 100. And we do that we get 24%. So these are our final answers. I hope this helped, and until next time.
