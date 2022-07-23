Chapter 2, Problem 7

Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the position of each colored element in the periodic table to determine its group number. Recall that elements in the same group typically form ions with the same charge due to having the same number of valence electrons. View full solution For main group elements, use the group number to predict the charge: elements in Group 1 form +1 ions, Group 2 form +2 ions, Group 13 form +3 ions, Group 15 form -3 ions, Group 16 form -2 ions, and Group 17 form -1 ions. Consider any exceptions or special cases, such as transition metals, which may have multiple possible charges. Write down the predicted charge for each element based on its group and typical ion formation behavior.

