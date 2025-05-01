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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

The most common charge associated with selenium is 2-. Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between selenium and (a) barium (b) aluminum.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the charge of selenium. Selenium typically forms a 2- charge as an anion (Se^{2-}).
Step 2: Determine the charge of barium. Barium is an alkaline earth metal and typically forms a 2+ charge as a cation (Ba^{2+}).
Step 3: Write the chemical formula for the compound formed between selenium and barium. Since both ions have charges of equal magnitude but opposite signs, they will combine in a 1:1 ratio to form BaSe.
Step 4: Determine the charge of aluminum. Aluminum is a group 13 element and typically forms a 3+ charge as a cation (Al^{3+}).
Step 5: Write the chemical formula for the compound formed between selenium and aluminum. To balance the charges, two Al^{3+} ions will combine with three Se^{2-} ions, resulting in the formula Al_2Se_3.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, a metal donates electrons to become a positively charged cation, while a non-metal accepts electrons to become a negatively charged anion. In this case, barium (Ba) will form a Ba²⁺ cation, and selenium (Se) will form a Se²⁻ anion, leading to the compound BaSe.
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Charge Balance

In ionic compounds, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge to achieve electrical neutrality. For barium and selenium, the Ba²⁺ cation has a +2 charge, which perfectly balances the -2 charge of the Se²⁻ anion. However, aluminum (Al) typically forms a +3 cation (Al³⁺), requiring two selenium anions to balance the charge, resulting in the formula Al2Se3.
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Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms involved. The subscripts in a formula denote the ratio of each element in the compound. For the compounds formed with selenium, BaSe indicates a 1:1 ratio of barium to selenium, while Al2Se3 indicates a 2:3 ratio of aluminum to selenium, reflecting the charge balance needed for neutrality.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.

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Textbook Question

In the Millikan oil-drop experiment (see Figure 2.5), the tiny oil drops are observed through the viewing lens as rising, stationary, or falling, as shown here. The arrows indicate the rate of motion. a. What causes their rate of fall to vary from their rate in the absence of an electric field?

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Textbook Question

The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?

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Textbook Question

Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?

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Textbook Question

Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?

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Textbook Question

The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following compounds is consistent with the drawing?

a. potassium bromide

b. potassium sulfate

c. calcium nitrate

d. iron(III) sulfate

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