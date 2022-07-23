Chapter 2, Problem 2b
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 2.
A charged particle moves between two electrically charged plates, as shown here.
(a) What is the sign of the electrical charge on the particle?
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance of each element.
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
a. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound?
b. Which of the following diagrams most likely represents a molecular compound?