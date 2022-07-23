Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 18b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 18b

Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (b) What conclusion can the student draw from these data regarding the charge of the electron?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider a hypothetical charge called new york. The charge of each drop was measured in new york Using the oil drop experiment, the oil drop experiment is an experiment to determine the charge of an electron. So we have oil drop a and its charge was negative 2.8 times 10 to the negative eight yorks will drop be negative 7.0 times 10 to the negative eight york's oil drop C negative 1.26 times 10 to the negative seventh yorks will drop d negative 9.8 times 10 to the negative eight yorks. And the question is what conclusion can be drawn from the stat of regarding the charge of electron? A the lowest common factor in all observed charges is the electronic charge. This is true. And if we look at our charges, we see that it has the lowest common factor of negative 1.4 times 10 to the negative 8th yorks. The the unit york does not work for the experiment. This is false. It works fine because the units don't matter. We're just concerned with the charge having a common factor and as we see, it does have a common factor. See the droplets carry the same amount of charge. This is false. They each have a different amount of charge that we can see on the data. The the lowest common factor in all the observed charges is the number of electrons. This is false. It is the charge of the electrons. So our answer here is a the lowest common factor and all the observed charges is the electronic charge. Thank you for watching. Bye!
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An unknown particle is caused to move between two electrically charged plates, as illustrated in Figure 2.7. You hypothesize that the particle is a proton. (a) If your hypothesis is correct, would the particle be deflected in the same or opposite direction as the b rays?

820
views
Textbook Question

An unknown particle is caused to move between two electrically charged plates, as illustrated in Figure 2.7. You hypothesize that the particle is a proton. (b) Would it be deflected by a smaller or larger amount than the b rays?

514
views
Textbook Question

Which set of statements is true about Rutherford’s gold foil experiment?

i. This is the main experiment that showed that atoms have a dense nucleus.

ii. The data from the experiment showed that alpha particles scattered equally at all angles from the gold foil.

iii. Electrons were emitted from the gold atoms in straight lines.


a. i only

b. ii only

c. iii only

d. i and ii

e. i and iii

Textbook Question

Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (c) What value (and to how many significant figures) should she report for the electronic charge?

575
views
Textbook Question

The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. a. Express this distance in nanometers (nm) and in picometers (pm).

2
views
Textbook Question

The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. b. How many gold atoms would have to be lined up to span 1.0 mm?

4
views