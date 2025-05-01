Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (b) What conclusion can the student draw from these data regarding the charge of the electron?
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. b. How many gold atoms would have to be lined up to span 1.0 mm?
Key Concepts
Atomic Radius
Unit Conversion
Avogadro's Number
An atom of rhodium (Rh) has a diameter of about 2.7×10−8 cm. a. What is the radius of a rhodium atom in angstroms (Å) and in meters (m)?
An atom of rhodium (Rh) has a diameter of about 2.7×10−8 cm. c. If you assume that the Rh atom is a sphere, what is the volume in m3 of a single atom?
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. a. Express this distance in nanometers (nm) and in picometers (pm).
The radius of an atom of gold (Au) is about 1.35 Å. c. If the atom is assumed to be a sphere, what is the volume in cm3 of a single Au atom?
Millikan determined the charge on the electron by studying the static charges on oil drops falling in an electric field (Figure 2.5). A student carried out this experiment using several oil drops for her measurements and calculated the charges on the drops. She obtained the following data: Droplet Calculated Charge (C) A 1.60 * 10-19 B 3.15 * 10-19 C 4.81 * 10-19 D 6.31 * 10-19 (c) What value (and to how many significant figures) should she report for the electronic charge?