(a) Define atomic number and mass number.

Textbook Question
Consider an atom of 63Cu. (c) What is the symbol for the isotope of 63Cu that possesses 36 neutrons?
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Consider an atom of 63Cu. (c) What is the symbol for the isotope of 63Cu that possesses 36 neutrons?
(b) What is the identity of the element whose isotopes you have selected?
(a) Which two of the following are isotopes of the same element: 3116X, 3115X, 3216X?
(b) Which of these can vary without changing the identity of the element?
Consider an atom of 63Cu. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?
Consider an atom of 63Cu. b. What is the symbol of the ion obtained by removing two electrons from 63Cu?