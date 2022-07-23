Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 26a

(a) Which two of the following are isotopes of the same element: 3116X, 3115X, 3216X?

everyone in this example. We need to select which statement below is So we want to recognize that in each choice were given various isotopes and we want to recall that isotopes are going to have the same atomic number as a neutral atom. So we want to recall that our atomic number in an isotope symbol where X represents our element and Z represents. Our atomic number is going to be located in the left hand side where a in the left hand superscript is representative representative of our mass number or atomic mass. And so we want to go ahead and find the pair in our answer choices that have the same left hand script or the same atomic number. So we can already rule out choices B. As well as choice C. Because we can see that they both have different Atomic numbers. We have an atomic number of 28 And an atomic number of 27. And then for choice see we have an atomic number of 28 and an atomic number of 29. Which are not the same where they should be the same. Did have an ice. We also would recognize in choice A. That we actually have the same atomic number 28. For both of our isotopes we have an isotope of X 58 and an isotope 64. They both have the same atomic number 28. And so we would verify that the only correct statement statement A which states that X 58 X 64 are isotopes of the same, which is definitely a valid. So we would rule out all other choices confirming that choice A is the final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
