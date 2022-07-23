Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 26b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 26b

(b) What is the identity of the element whose isotopes you have selected?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider the following three atoms, 79 34 X 81 35 X. And 79 35 X. Identify the name of the element that has its isotopes listed in these three atoms. So I'm gonna rewrite X. And in each of these numbers we have an A. And A B. So A. In this case is its mass. So it's protons plus its neutrons B. In this case is its atomic number or number of protons. They're the same thing. So 79 34 x 35 X. And 79 35 X are all isotopes because they have the same atomic number, the same number of protons with different mass numbers. So we're going to look up the atomic number on the periodic table, which is 35. And on the periodic table we see that is browning. So these are all isotopes of browning. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Define atomic number and mass number.

635
views
Textbook Question

(b) Which of these can vary without changing the identity of the element?

656
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which two of the following are isotopes of the same element: 3116X, 3115X, 3216X?

1706
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (c) 70Ga

2105
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (d) 80Br

1016
views
Textbook Question

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in the following atoms? (e) 184W

882
views