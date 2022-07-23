Chapter 2, Problem 23a
Consider an atom of 10B. (a) How many protons, neutrons, and electrons does this atom contain?
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. b. Every atom of a given element has the same number of protons.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. c. The number of electrons in an atom equals the number of neutrons in the atom.
Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. d. The protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by a force called the strong nuclear force.
Consider an atom of 10B. (b) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one proton to 10B?
Consider an atom of 10B. (c) What is the symbol of the atom obtained by adding one neutron to 10B?
Consider an atom of 10B. (d) Are either of the atoms obtained in parts (b) and (c) isotopes of 10B? If so which one?