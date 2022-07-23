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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 22d
Chapter 2, Problem 22d

Determine whether each of the following statements is true or false. d. The protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by a force called the strong nuclear force.

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Understand the composition of a helium atom: A helium atom consists of 2 protons, 2 neutrons, and 2 electrons. The protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus.
Recognize the forces at play within the nucleus: The nucleus is held together by the strong nuclear force, which is responsible for binding protons and neutrons together.
Consider the role of the strong nuclear force: This force is much stronger than the electromagnetic force, which would otherwise cause the positively charged protons to repel each other.
Evaluate the statement: The statement claims that the protons in the nucleus of the helium atom are held together by the strong nuclear force.
Determine the truth value: Since the strong nuclear force is indeed responsible for holding the protons (and neutrons) together in the nucleus, the statement is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Nuclear Force

The strong nuclear force is one of the four fundamental forces of nature, responsible for holding protons and neutrons together in an atomic nucleus. It is a short-range force that operates at distances on the order of one femtometer (10^-15 meters) and is significantly stronger than the electromagnetic force that would otherwise cause protons, which are positively charged, to repel each other.
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Atomic Structure

Atomic structure refers to the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. In a helium atom, there are two protons and two neutrons in the nucleus, surrounded by two electrons in orbitals. Understanding atomic structure is crucial for grasping how forces like the strong nuclear force operate within the nucleus.
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Electromagnetic Force

The electromagnetic force is another fundamental force that acts between charged particles. In the context of atomic structure, it causes repulsion between the positively charged protons in the nucleus. The strong nuclear force must overcome this repulsion to keep the nucleus stable, highlighting the balance of forces that govern atomic stability.
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