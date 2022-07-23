Chapter 2, Problem 95b,c,d

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 127 53 X (c) 86 36 X (d) 67 30 X

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: The atomic number (the subscript) represents the number of protons in an atom. In this case, the atomic number is 53, which corresponds to the element Iodine (I) in the periodic table. Step 2: The atomic mass number (the superscript) represents the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom. In this case, the atomic mass number is 127. View full solution Step 3: To find the number of neutrons, subtract the atomic number (number of protons) from the atomic mass number. So, the number of neutrons is 127 - 53. Step 4: Therefore, the element represented by the symbol <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X is Iodine (I), with 53 protons and 74 neutrons.

