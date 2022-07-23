Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 95b,c,d
Chapter 2, Problem 95b,c,d

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X (c) 8636X (d) 6730X

Step 1: The atomic number (the subscript) represents the number of protons in an atom. In this case, the atomic number is 53, which corresponds to the element Iodine (I) in the periodic table.
Step 2: The atomic mass number (the superscript) represents the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom. In this case, the atomic mass number is 127.
Step 3: To find the number of neutrons, subtract the atomic number (number of protons) from the atomic mass number. So, the number of neutrons is 127 - 53.
Step 4: Therefore, the element represented by the symbol <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X is Iodine (I), with 53 protons and 74 neutrons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position on the periodic table. In the notation <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X, the subscript '53' indicates that the element has 53 protons.
Atom Structure

Mass Number

The mass number of an atom is the total number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented by the superscript in the notation <sup>127</sup><sub>53</sub>X, where '127' signifies the combined total of protons and neutrons. To find the number of neutrons, subtract the atomic number from the mass number.
Atomic Mass

Element Identification

Each element is defined by its unique atomic number, which corresponds to its chemical properties. By knowing the atomic number (53 in this case), one can identify the element as iodine (I). Understanding the relationship between atomic number, mass number, and elemental identity is crucial for interpreting chemical symbols.
