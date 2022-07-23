Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 96b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 96b

The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of 7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively. A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're given two isotopes of potassium and we need to find the average atomic way of a potassium atom. If the heavier isotope has an abundance of 6.7302%. We should recall that to find average atomic mass of an atom. We're going to take the some of the atomic weights of of we should say and elements isotopes according to their percent abundance. So to find our calculation, we're going to get that our atomic weight or rather average atomic weight of our adam potassium Is going to be equal to first. Our atomic weight of our potassium 39 isotope is given in the prompt as 38.963706 Am use we are not given its percent abundance were only given the percent abundance of potassium as 6.7302%. So because we don't know the percent abundance of potassium 39 We're going to multiply it by the difference between one or 100% of our isotope minus the percent abundance of potassium 41. The other isotope As a decimal. So we should convert this to a decimal by dividing by 100 and we would have .067302. And sorry, that should be in view. So we would have .067302 converting the% 41 to a decimal. So we would plug that in here and then we're going to again add the sum of all the atomic weights of our isotopes of potassium. So we're going to add this two and I'm just going to make more room. Our atomic weight of potassium 41 given in the prompt as .961825 AM use and we're going to multiply this by the abundance given in the prompt for this isotope Which is given in the prompt as again . as a decimal here. So typing this into our calculators what we should have first taking one minus our decimal here and then multiplying this value of our parentheses by our atomic weight of potassium 39 we're going to get a value of 36.3414 am use And we're going to add this to the product of our atomic weight of potassium to its percent abundance as a decimal. Which is going to give us a value of 2.75681 am use And adding these two values up. We're going to get a final result of 39.0982 am use as our average atomic weight of our atom potassium And this will be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The natural abundance of 3He is 0.000137%. (c) Based on your answer to part (b), what would need to be the precision of a mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between peaks that are due to 3He+ and 3H+?

565
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (a) 7433X

830
views
Textbook Question

Identify the element represented by each of the following symbols and give the number of protons and neutrons in each: (b) 12753X

520
views
Textbook Question

The element oxygen has three naturally occurring isotopes, with 8, 9, and 10 neutrons in the nucleus, respectively. a. Write the full chemical symbols for these three isotopes.

2
views
Textbook Question

The element lead (Pb) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 203.97302, 205.97444, 206.97587, and 207.97663 amu. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 1.4, 24.1, 22.1, and 52.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of lead.

2
views
Textbook Question

Gallium (Ga) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 68.926 and 70.925 amu. a. How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. b. The average atomic mass of Ga is 69.72 amu. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.

2
views