Name the following ionic compounds: (f) Fe(NO3)2

Textbook Question
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.
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Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (b) Ag2SO4
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (d) Co1OH22
Name the following ionic compounds: (g) Ca(CH3COO)2
Name the following ionic compounds:(h) Cr2(CO3)3
Name the following ionic compounds: (a) Li2O (b) FeCl3 (c) NaClO (d) CaSO3 (e) Cu(OH)2