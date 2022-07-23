Name the following ionic compounds: (j) (NH4)2SO4.

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the structure and properties of ionic compounds is essential for naming them correctly.
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds
The nomenclature of ionic compounds involves specific rules for naming the cations and anions. Typically, the cation retains its elemental name, while the anion's name is modified, often ending in '-ide' for simple anions or using the polyatomic ion name for complex anions. Familiarity with these naming conventions is crucial for accurately identifying compounds.
Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded together, which carry a net charge. Common examples include sulfate (SO4^2-) and ammonium (NH4^+). Recognizing these ions and their charges is vital for correctly naming compounds that contain them, as seen in the example provided.
Polyatomic Ion Variations