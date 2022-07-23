Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties, revealing trends in reactivity, electronegativity, and ionization energy. Elements on the left side, such as alkali metals, tend to lose electrons easily, forming cations, while elements on the right side, such as halogens, tend to gain electrons, forming anions. Understanding these trends helps predict whether a compound will be ionic or molecular based on the types of elements involved.