Textbook Question
Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
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Complete the table by filling in the formula for the ionic compound formed by each pair of cations and anions, as shown for the first pair. Ion Na+ Ca2+ Fe2+ Al3+ O2- Na2O NO3- SO42- AsO43-
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) NOCl
Predict the chemical formulas of the compounds formed by the following pairs of ions: (e) NH4+ and PO43-.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (h) Ag2SO4.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (a) B2H6
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic. a. PF5