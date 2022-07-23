Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions Problem 47a
Chapter 2, Problem 47a

What are the molecular and empirical formulas for each of the following compounds? Write the molecular formula for the following compound.

Structural formulas of dodecane and methane for empirical formula study.

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today. We are being given to images and asked to find a molecular formula for each of the compounds. So the molecular formula is simply just going to be denoting which atoms we have and how many we have. So for dough decade we see that we have 12 carbon atoms and 26 hydrogen atoms. And the molecular formula is actually just going to be the whole number of atoms that we have And methane. We see that we have one carbon atom surrounded by four hydrogen atoms. And so these are going to be our molecular formulas for these compounds. I hope this helped until next time.
