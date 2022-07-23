Chapter 2, Problem 45c
The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (c) Which formulas—empirical, molecular, or structural—allow you determine these are different compounds?
Video transcript
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atomic number, and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (g) arsenic.
For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, determine the name of the group to which it belongs (Table 2.3), and indicate whether it is a metal, metalloid, or nonmetal: (e) sulfur.
The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (b) Determine the empirical formula of each.
Ball-and-stick representations of benzene, a colorless liquid often used in organic chemistry reactions, and acetylene, a gas used as a fuel for high-temperature welding, are shown below. (a) Determine the molecular formula of each.
What are the molecular and empirical formulas for each of the following compounds? Write the molecular formula for the following compound.
Two substances have the same molecular and empirical formulas. Does this mean that they must be the same compound?