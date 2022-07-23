Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 45c
Chapter 2, Problem 45c

The structural formulas of the compounds n-butane and isobutane are shown below. (c) Which formulas—empirical, molecular, or structural—allow you determine these are different compounds?

Structural formulas of n-pentane and isopentane for chemistry course.

Hello everyone today. We are being shown to structures, one being in plantain and the other being maintain. Were then asked to select the formula that can distinguish them from each other and the formula that can do that is known as the structural formula. And why is that? Well, we can see that is a plantain is branched and therefore will provide a different formula. And so overall we're going to use a structural formula. I hope this helped, and until next time.
