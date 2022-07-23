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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 1
Chapter 20, Problem 1

In the Brønsted–Lowry concept of acids and bases, acid– base reactions are viewed as proton-transfer reactions. The stronger the acid, the weaker is its conjugate base. If we were to think of redox reactions in a similar way, what particle would be analogous to the proton? Would strong oxidizing agents be analogous to strong acids or strong bases? [Sections 20.1 and 20.2]

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1
Identify the key concept of Brønsted–Lowry acids and bases, where acids donate protons (H⁺) and bases accept protons.
Consider the analogy in redox reactions, where oxidation involves the loss of electrons and reduction involves the gain of electrons.
Determine the particle analogous to the proton in redox reactions. In this context, the electron is analogous to the proton, as it is transferred between species.
Analyze the role of strong oxidizing agents. They gain electrons easily, similar to how strong acids donate protons easily.
Conclude that strong oxidizing agents are analogous to strong acids, as both are involved in the transfer of a particle (electron or proton) and have a strong tendency to accept (electron) or donate (proton) that particle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Brønsted–Lowry Acids and Bases

The Brønsted–Lowry theory defines acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. In this framework, acid-base reactions are characterized by the transfer of protons (H+ ions) between species. This concept emphasizes the role of protons in chemical reactions and helps to understand the strength of acids and bases based on their ability to donate or accept protons.
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Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases Example

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

In the Brønsted–Lowry theory, every acid has a corresponding conjugate base, which is formed when the acid donates a proton. Conversely, every base has a conjugate acid, formed when the base accepts a proton. The strength of an acid is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate base; a strong acid will have a weak conjugate base, highlighting the balance in acid-base chemistry.

Redox Reactions and Oxidizing Agents

Redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, where oxidizing agents gain electrons and are reduced, while reducing agents lose electrons and are oxidized. Strong oxidizing agents, which readily accept electrons, can be compared to strong acids in that both are highly reactive and drive their respective reactions. Understanding this analogy helps in relating acid-base behavior to electron transfer processes in redox chemistry.
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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.


(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?

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Textbook Question

The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.

(a) Does the process represent oxidation or reduction?

636
views