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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 15a
Chapter 20, Problem 15a

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (a) If something is oxidized, it is formally losing electrons.

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1
Understand the concept of oxidation: Oxidation is a chemical process where a substance loses electrons.
Recall the mnemonic 'OIL RIG': Oxidation Is Loss, Reduction Is Gain, which helps remember that oxidation involves the loss of electrons.
Analyze the statement: The statement claims that if something is oxidized, it is losing electrons.
Compare the statement with the definition of oxidation: Since oxidation is defined as the loss of electrons, the statement aligns with this definition.
Conclude that the statement is true based on the definition of oxidation as the loss of electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation refers to the process where a substance loses electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state. This is part of a broader concept known as redox reactions, where oxidation and reduction occur simultaneously. In contrast, reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state.
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Oxidation States

Oxidation states are a way to keep track of electron transfer in chemical reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on its electron configuration and bonding. Understanding oxidation states helps in identifying which elements are oxidized and which are reduced during a reaction.
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Electron Transfer

Electron transfer is the fundamental process in redox reactions, where electrons move from one atom or molecule to another. This transfer is crucial for energy production in biological systems and various chemical processes. Recognizing that oxidation involves electron loss is essential for understanding how these reactions drive chemical change.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (b) Chlorine gas is evolved as voltage is applied in the cell. Knowing this, identify the electrolyte.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) An oxidizing agent is needed to convert CO into CO2.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false: (c) If there are no changes in the oxidation state of the reactants or products of a particular reaction, that reaction is not a redox reaction.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following balanced oxidation–reduction reactions, (i) identify the oxidation numbers for all the elements in the reactants and products and (ii) state the total number of electrons transferred in each reaction. (a) I2O5(s) + 5 CO(g) → I2(s) + 5 CO2(g) (b) 2 Hg2+(aq) + N2H4(aq) → 2 Hg(l) + N2(g) + 4 H+(aq) (c) 3 H2S(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 NO3-(aq) → 3 S(s) + 2 NO(g) + 4 H2O(l)

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Textbook Question

Magnesium, the element, is produced commercially by electrolysis from a molten salt (the 'electrolyte') using a cell similar to the one shown here. (c) Recall that in an electrolytic cell the anode is given the + sign and the cathode is given the – sign, which is the opposite of what we see in batteries. What half-reaction occurs at the anode in this electrolytic cell?

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