Predict whether the following reactions will be spontaneous in acidic solution under standard conditions: (a) oxidation of Sn to Sn2+ by I 2 (to form I-), (b) reduction of Ni2+ to Ni by I- (to form I 2 ), (c) reduction of Ce4+ to Ce3+ by H 2 O 2 , (d) reduction of Cu2+ to Cu by Sn2+ (to form Sn4+).