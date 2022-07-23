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Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 29b
Chapter 21, Problem 29b

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (b) 21H + 32He → 42He + ?

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1
Identify the type of nuclear reaction taking place. In this case, it's a fusion reaction where two light nuclei combine to form a heavier nucleus.
Write down the given nuclear equation: \( ^2_1\text{H} + ^3_2\text{He} \rightarrow ^4_2\text{He} + ? \).
Apply the law of conservation of mass number (A) and atomic number (Z). The sum of mass numbers and atomic numbers on the left side must equal the sum on the right side.
Calculate the missing particle's mass number by subtracting the mass numbers on the right from the total mass number on the left: \(2 + 3 = 4 + A\).
Calculate the missing particle's atomic number by subtracting the atomic numbers on the right from the total atomic number on the left: \(1 + 2 = 2 + Z\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of elements. They typically include the emission or absorption of particles such as protons, neutrons, and alpha or beta particles. Understanding the types of nuclear reactions, such as fusion and fission, is essential for balancing nuclear equations.
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Balancing Nuclear Equations

Balancing nuclear equations requires ensuring that both the mass number and atomic number are conserved. This means that the total number of protons and neutrons before the reaction must equal the total after the reaction. Identifying the missing particle involves calculating the difference in mass and atomic numbers between the reactants and products.
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Types of Particles in Nuclear Reactions

In nuclear reactions, various particles can be involved, including protons (p), neutrons (n), and alpha particles (α). Each particle has specific properties, such as mass and charge, which influence the outcome of the reaction. Recognizing these particles is crucial for determining what is missing in a nuclear equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (a) 147N + 42He¡? + 11H

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 5926Fe → 0-1e + ?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following nuclides would you expect to be radioactive: 5826Fe, 6027Co, 9241Nb, mercury-202, radium-226? Justify your choices.

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Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 12253I → 12254Xe + ?

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