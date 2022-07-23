Chapter 21, Problem 30a
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (a) 147N + 42He¡? + 11H
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (b) 21H + 32He → 42He + ?
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 12253I → 12254Xe + ?
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 5926Fe → 0-1e + ?
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (d) 5826Fe + 2 10n¡6027Co + ?
Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 23592U + 10n¡13554Xe + 2 10n + ?
Some watch dials are coated with a phosphor, like ZnS, and a polymer in which some of the 1H atoms have been replaced by 3H atoms, tritium. The phosphor emits light when struck by the beta particle from the tritium decay, causing the dials to glow in the dark. The half-life of tritium is 12.3 yr. If the light given off is assumed to be directly proportional to the amount of tritium, by how much will a dial be dimmed in a watch that is 50 yr old?