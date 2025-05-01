The atomic masses of hydrogen-2 (deuterium), helium-4, and lithium-6 are 2.014102 amu, 4.002602 amu, and 6.0151228 amu, respectively. For each isotope, calculate
(c) the nuclear binding energy per nucleon.
The atomic masses of hydrogen-2 (deuterium), helium-4, and lithium-6 are 2.014102 amu, 4.002602 amu, and 6.0151228 amu, respectively. For each isotope, calculate
(c) the nuclear binding energy per nucleon.
The atomic masses of nitrogen-14, titanium-48, and xenon-129 are 13.999234 amu, 47.935878 amu, and 128.904779 amu, respectively. For each isotope, calculate (a) the nuclear mass.
How much energy must be supplied to break a single aluminum-27 nucleus into separated protons and neutrons if an aluminum-27 atom has a mass of 26.9815386 amu? How much energy is required for 100.0 g of aluminum-27? (The mass of an electron is given on the inside back cover.)
Potassium-40 decays to argon-40 with a half-life of 1.27 * 109 yr. What is the age of a rock in which the mass ratio of 40Ar to 40K is 4.2?