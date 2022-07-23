In 2010, a team of scientists from Russia and the United States reported creation of the first atom of element 117, which is named tennessine, and whose symbol is Ts. The synthesis involved the collision of a target of 24997Bk with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote Q. The product atom, which we will call Z, immediately releases neutrons and forms 294117Ts: 24997Bk + Q → Z → 294117Ts + 3 10n (a) What are the identities of isotopes Q and Z? (c) Collision of ions of isotope Q with a target was also used to produce the first atoms of livermorium, Lv. The initial product of this collision was 296116Lv. What was the target isotope with which Q collided in this experiment?
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 21, Problem 19c,d
Predict the type of radioactive decay process for the following radionuclides: (c) phosphorus-32. (d) chlorine-39.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number and mass number of the radionuclide. For phosphorus-32, the atomic number is 15 and the mass number is 32. For chlorine-39, the atomic number is 17 and the mass number is 39.
Determine the neutron-to-proton (n/p) ratio for each radionuclide. Calculate the number of neutrons by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number. For phosphorus-32, neutrons = 32 - 15 = 17, so n/p = 17/15. For chlorine-39, neutrons = 39 - 17 = 22, so n/p = 22/17.
Compare the n/p ratio to the stable n/p ratio for elements with similar atomic numbers. Elements with atomic numbers less than 20 typically have a stable n/p ratio close to 1.
Analyze the n/p ratio to predict the type of decay. If the n/p ratio is greater than 1, the radionuclide may undergo beta decay to convert a neutron into a proton, reducing the n/p ratio.
Conclude the type of decay: Phosphorus-32, with an n/p ratio greater than 1, is likely to undergo beta decay. Chlorine-39, also with an n/p ratio greater than 1, is likely to undergo beta decay as well.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following nuclides lies within the belt of stability in Figure 21.2: (a) neon-24. For any that do not, describe a nuclear decay process that would alter the neutron-to-proton ratio in the direction of increased stability. [Section 21.2]
1389
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Write the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction represented by the diagram shown here. [Section 21.2]
1110
views