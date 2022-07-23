Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 29b

(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) A mole of water has a mass of 18.0 g.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if a statement is true or false, one mole of water has a mass of 18.02 g. So we're going to add up the molar mass of H20. So we have two hydrogen With a mass of 1.01 grams per mole plus one oxygen, Which has a mass of 16 g per mole, And that equals 18 . g Permal. So this statement is true, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
