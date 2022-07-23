Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 29d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 29d

(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (d) A mole of NaCl(s) contains 2 moles of ions

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the number of moles of phosphorus and three moles of calcium phosphate. So we're going to start out with our three moles of calcium phosphate and then we're going to multiply by two moles a phosphorus and it's two moles because of this too. We have right here outside of the parentheses, and that is going to be over one more of calcium far state. And so are moles of calcium phosphate, are going to cancel out, And that is going to equal six moles a phosphorus. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage of carbon by mass in each of the compounds represented by the following models: (a)

395
views
Textbook Question

(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) A mole of horses contain a mole of horse legs.

959
views
Textbook Question

(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) A mole of water has a mass of 18.0 g.

669
views
Textbook Question

(a) What is the mass, in grams, of one mole of 12C?

350
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?

817
views
Textbook Question

Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.

501
views
1
rank