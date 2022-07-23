Chapter 3, Problem 39b
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (b) How many moles of allicin are present in 5.00 mg of this substance?
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.223 mol of iron(III) sulfate? (b) How many moles of ammonium ions are in 6.955 g of ammonium carbonate? (c) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.50 * 1021 molecules of aspirin, C9H8O4?
(d) What is the molar mass of diazepam (Valium®) if 0.05570 mol has a mass of 15.86 g?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. a. What is the molar mass of allicin?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (c) How many molecules of allicin are in 5.00 mg of this substance?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (d) How many S atoms are present in 5.00 mg of allicin?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (a) What is the molar mass of aspartame?