Chapter 3, Problem 38a
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.223 mol of iron(III) sulfate? (b) How many moles of ammonium ions are in 6.955 g of ammonium carbonate? (c) What is the mass, in grams, of 1.50 * 1021 molecules of aspirin, C9H8O4?
(b) How many moles of chloride ions are in 0.2550 g of aluminum chloride?
(c) What is the mass, in grams, of 7.70⨉1020 molecules of caffeine, C8H10N4O2?
(d) What is the molar mass of cholesterol if 0.00105 mol has a mass of 0.406 g?
(d) What is the molar mass of diazepam (Valium®) if 0.05570 mol has a mass of 15.86 g?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. a. What is the molar mass of allicin?
The molecular formula of allicin, the compound responsible for the characteristic smell of garlic, is C6H10OS2. (b) How many moles of allicin are present in 5.00 mg of this substance?