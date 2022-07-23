Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 9a
Chapter 3, Problem 9a

Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) We balance chemical equations as we do because energy must be conserved.

Hey everyone, this question states that the law of conservation of mass is the guiding principle when balancing reaction equations. Is this statement true or false? So let's think about this real quick. The law of conservation of mass states that atoms are neither created nor destroyed. And if this is the case, then that means mass is conserved during our chemical reactions and our reactions are balanced because of that conservation of mass. So this statement is going to be true. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
