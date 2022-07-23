Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 9b
Chapter 3, Problem 9b

Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) If the reaction 2 O3(g)S 3 O2(g) goes to completion and all O3 is converted to O2, then the mass of O3 at the beginning of the reaction must be the same as the mass of O2 at the end of the reaction.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to consider the following reaction where all of our chlorine gas atoms were converted to chlorine gas molecules were told that the mass of our chlorine gas molecules produced is twice the mass of our chlorine gas atoms reacted. We need to consider whether the statement is true or false. So what we want to recall is our law of conservation of mass. And within this law we should recall that the mass of components in the reaction, she'll be conserved, not changed. And the second part of our law we should remember is that the mass of the reactant is going to equal the mass of our products. But according to our prompt, our mass of our product, which is our chlorine gas molecule is going to be twice the mass of our chlorine atoms that are reacted. So this is essentially negating our second law or second principle in our law of conservation of mass. And so we would say that therefore the statement is false because the mass of react ints In this case our reactant cl two gas must be equal to the mass. I'm sorry. This should say the mass of our reactant Cl gas must be equal to the mass of our cl two molecule. And so this is our final answer. To complete this example. I hope that everything I went through is clear. But if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I will see everyone in the next practice video
